Empty Bowls soup lunch, supper to be Nov. 14 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

On Tuesday Nov. 14. the annual Lowcountry Empty Bowls soup lunch and supper will be held at Trinity Hall at St Anthony’s Catholic Church, 925 S. Jefferies Blvd. in Walterboro to raise funds for local food banks.

This year, because of the construction project at The Colleton Center (old Hampton Street school), there will be just two meals both held on Tuesday. A soup lunch will be served from noon-1:30 p.m. and the supper seating will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets for each event are $10 and are available at the Colleton Museum; The Colleton Center’s temporary office; the Old Bank Christmas Shop and Bakery; the churches involved; and at the door at the events.

The $10 ticket includes a hand-made pottery bowl and an array of homemade soups. In Colleton County potters (mostly amateurs) meet in the Roger Burris Studio at The Colleton Center to make the bowls for the annual soup events. All the bowls and the materials to make and glaze them are donated by the participants.

Debbie Appleby, a potter from Cottageville whose work is displayed at the Artisans Center, is donating some of her work for this year’s Empty Bowls soup events.

from local churches, schools, and fraternal organizations. Special thanks go out to this group too.”

For those who can’t stay, choose a bowl and a soup to go. “Start your 2017 holiday season off right – have fun, savor your soup, win a door prize, participate in our silent auction, and help your neighbors all at the same time. See you at St. Anthony’s!” she said.