Employment | Laborers and Supervisors | The Press and Standard

Now Hiring: Laborers and Supervisors for Clean Management Container Managing pickups and deliveries of roll off containers and port-a-lets Keeping maintenance logs of equipment Managing yard work and laborers Knowledge of excavators & front end loaders helpful Must be self-motivated person $15 -$18/ hr depending on experience Will train for specific duties Organization a must No phone calls. Apply at 915 Industrial Road, Walterboro, SC 29488