Edisto Beach Message in a Bottle: 29-years later washes ashore

By CINDY CROSBY

Many of us grew up playing in the surf at Edisto Beach pretending to be pirates or castaways. And, as we grew older, we may have dreamed of placing a note in a bottle to be found by a total stranger or even a soulmate. Regardless, summer vacations spent on Edisto Beach have provided countless shared memories and fostered life-long friendships for many beach-goers.

Such was the case for Miranda Dawn Moss, who at 8 years old, visited Edisto Beach with her family for the weekend – in 1988.

Fast-forward to Saturday, Oct. 14, 29-years later, and travel 167 miles by land to Nanny Goat Beach on Sapelo Island, Ga.

David Humphries, along with his wife Linda and 11 co-members of the Friends of Sapelo group, were participating in a beach sweep of Nanny Goat Beach. It was the first beach sweep there since Hurricane Irma wiped out the dunes. Humphries made his way far down the beach, toward the south end, where he knew more litter and debris tended to accumulate.

There he found it – a plastic bottle with what appeared to be a piece of paper inside.

“We can always count on finding bottles for all manner of products, but one caught David’s eye, because it looked like it had a piece of paper in it,” said Linda. “The bottle was plastic and broke as he tried to unscrew the lid. He carefully fished out a note with a child’s handwriting. After a glance, he put it in his pocket for safekeeping and continued with his work.”

Later, David shared the note with his wife. “Though the paper was damp, the first lines were still crisp,” said Linda.

“Hello, My Name is Miranda Dawn Moss. I am 8 years old. I am in third grade at Foster Park Union, S.C….I came to Edisto Beach for a weekend….”

As the Humphries unfolded the paper, it revealed a map of Edisto Beach with a handwritten notation of where the young Miranda and her family stayed on their visit.

“The bottle had been tossed from Edisto Beach, not so far away as to be remarkable,” said Linda. “My first thought was this little girl will be so excited to find out that her letter was found. I was thinking writing back would be a fun thing for our teenage daughter, Olivia, to do.”

“Then I saw the date, September 26, 1988,” said Linda. “I was floored. This message was from 29 years ago!”

As soon as the Humphries returned home, they began the search to find Miranda Dawn Moss.

“We had a maiden name, an age, and the town where she had once lived, which were enough to narrow down that we were looking for Miranda Dawn Moss Chavez, still in South Carolina,” said Linda. “David and I were able to come up with three possible phone numbers, but they were dead ends.”

The Humphries then turned to Facebook.

“Even after searching variations of her name, I had no luck,” said Linda. “Then I posted our story of David finding the letter on my page, and things exploded. Within a short time, someone messaged me a screenshot of Miranda’s Facebook page. I contacted her through Messenger and got a response right away.”

“Oh wow!!!! Yes!!! That’s me!!! That’s so amazing!”

Miranda Moss Chavez is now 37, with three boys of her own, and lives in Columbia.

“Edisto has been a part of the happiest times in my life,” said Chavez. “I recall wanting to send a message in a bottle just to see where it would end up. I hoped someone would find it and write me. This was during a time we were encouraged to have a pen pal at school.”

“For 29 years it was waiting to be found,” she said. “This has been so incredible and couldn’t have come at a better time for me. We all need a positive story for a change. I have reconnected with a lot of old friends and made new ones as well.”

“This really brought back some of my fondest childhood memories,” added Chavez. “We always went to Edisto in the summer and in September for shrimping.”

“I am so appreciative to Linda and David Humphries for reaching out to find me,” said Chavez. “I am definitely going to visit my new friends, Linda and David.”

The Humphries were happy their cleanup efforts turned up the message in the bottle and hope others who read about their story will volunteer in their community.

“Friends of Sapelo routinely sends volunteers to the Island to clean the beaches, repair or re-paint structures, and maintain natural areas,” said Linda. “We find it rewarding to be a part of this hardworking service organization, which allows us to spend some time on beautiful Sapelo. To find a treasure such as this letter – that is icing on the cake.”