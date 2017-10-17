Eddie Kinard | Obituary | The Press and Standard

EDDIE KINARD

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Master Sergeant William Eddie Kinard, United States Air Force (Ret.), age 74, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was a son of the late Otis Eddie Kinard and the late Olivia Jean Peeples Kinard.

Funeral services will be held privately.