Eddie Kinard | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | October 17, 2017 11:54 am
EDDIE KINARD
Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Master Sergeant William Eddie Kinard, United States Air Force (Ret.), age 74, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He was a son of the late Otis Eddie Kinard and the late Olivia Jean Peeples Kinard.
Funeral services will be held privately.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.