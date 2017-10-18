Earthquake: Do you know what to do? | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

The 2017 Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place on Thursday Oct. 19.

All departments, agencies and schools are encouraged to participate. For information, call Colleton County Emergency Preparedness, (843) 549-5632.

During an Earthquake:

• DO NOT try to exit a building during an earthquake as you are likely to be injured from falling roof tiles, building facades, glass, etc. Instead, protect yourself from falling objects in the safest place possible near where you are. The greater your limitations, the more critical it is to create safe spaces in advance.

• If it helps, count out loud until the shaking stops. Hearing your voice can ground you, help reassure other you are okay and keep them calm and focused.

If possible:

• Drop where you are onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter, if nearby.

• Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand.

• If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter.

• If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows).

• Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs.

• Hold on until the shaking stops.

• If under shelter, hold on to the shelter with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts.

• If no shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.