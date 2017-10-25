Crowd turns out for movie on the lawn | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

Most of the children began singing along with the soundtrack while waiting for nighttime to fall and the magical time the movie would begin. “Only 10 more minutes,” said Colleton Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott as dusk approached. “It’s almost time.”

A large, enthusiastic crowd of over 300 joined the staff and administration of Colleton Medical Center (CMC) for a showing of Disney’s “Moana” Saturday night at the medical center. The event, the brainchild of Ashley Phelps, division director of marketing and public relations, was organized by Hiott and his staff. “This is a fantastic turnout,” Hiott said. “We’ll definitely do this again.”

The hospital staff served popcorn and sweets. While waiting for the movie to begin, children had their faces painted and were able to run and play at the walking track located next to the hospital.

“CMC was pleased to offer this free family event for Colleton County residents,” said Hiott. “Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy ‘Moana’ under the stars at Colleton Medical Center. We appreciate you.”