Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Suspect caught on tape

A Cottageville man accused of shooting a handgun in the direction of another man couldn’t talk himself out of a criminal charge.

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on Abbey Lane to investigate the report Oct. 16 at 7:58 p.m.

The resident alleged that the suspect parked his truck in front of his house and began arguing with the victim.

The man in the truck reportedly pulled a handgun and fired a shot in the homeowner’s direction.

A witness offered the same information and then told the deputy another person on the scene recorded the incident on their cell phone.

The video reportedly showed the incident unfolded just as the victim and witness had described.

The suspect denied firing at the other man, claimed he did not have a weapon in his possession. When that didn’t work, the man reportedly said the victim had fired first.

The suspect, Johnny Hendrix, 64, of Cottageville was arrested on a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm.

When he got to the detention center, Hendrix said he was experiencing chest pains and was taken to Colleton Medical Center where he was admitted overnight for observation.

Man won’t pursue charge

A shooting incident involving a reluctant victim sent city police officers to the area of Sweat and Verdier Streets the evening of Oct. 15.

A caller reported that he saw a black male walking in the intersection on Oct. 15 at about 6:30 p.m. when the driver of a gray truck exited the vehicle and fired a handgun at the other subject.

The witness said the target of the shot ran into a wooded area and the shooter jumped back in his truck and sped off.

Police investigating the report discovered a man matching the description of the victim walking on North Lemacks Street and stopped to interview him.

The man said he had been in a physical altercation with the shooter earlier.

The victim refused to provide a written voluntary statement and did not want medical attention for his injuries, which appeared to include a bullet graze wound to his left bicep.

Safe targeted at Walterboro business

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were sent to Walgreens at 1326 N. Jefferies Blvd. the morning of Oct. 13 after a store employee found the door unlocked when they arrived for work.

Officers checking on the business found an open safe had been cleaned out.

The main doors to the business showed no signs of forced entry and a check of the alarm system showed that it had been turned off at 1:27 a.m.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the safe.