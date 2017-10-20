Craft fair this Saturday at Bedon Family Life Center | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 20, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 10:59 am
Photo submitted
Pictured are some of the items that will be available at Bedon Baptist Church’s Craft Fair on Saturday Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Family Life Center, 2410 Cottageville Hwy. Local crafters will be selling handmade arts and crafts. A bake sale and lunch will be offered from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the new Family Life Center. For more information contact Debbie Gorrell at 843-538-8096.
