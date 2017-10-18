CPA Volleyball hoping for playoff berth | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk volleyball team competed in the three Region IV-AA games last week, picking up a win over John Paul II with losses against Hilton Head Christian and Beaufort Academy. The Lady Hawks are now 10-5 overall and 5-5 in region competition with one region match remaining against Thomas Heyward Academy scheduled to be played Tuesday Oct. 17 on the road.

The Lady Hawks are eyeing a spot in the playoffs set to begin Friday Oct. 20 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. “We should know by Wednesday afternoon for certain,” said Coach Ashley Finney.

Against John Paul II, the Lady Hawks won in a best-of-four series going 25-21 (W), 25-19 (W), 25-16 (L) and 25-13 (W). Ella Nolte had 18 kills and two aces in the match for CPA. Langley Harter had 16 kills and three aces, while Emily Wilson had seven aces. Kenleigh Crosby had one kill and an ace; Ally Crook and Jessica Hughes both had three aces; and Weslin Jones had an ace.

In a home match against Hilton Head Christian last Wednesday, the Lady Hawks lost in three straight sets going 25-18, 25-16 and 25-13. Harter had 15 kills in the game and Nolte had five of her own. Hughes had three aces, while Crosby and Crook each had one kill each. Linley Jones, who has contributed in the libero position this season on junior varsity, moved into the same role on varsity due to the injury of Weslin Jones. Jones had two kills and an ace in her first varsity outing.

CPA had its second region loss of the week against Beaufort Academy on the road last Thursday in three straight sets going 27-25, 25-21 and 25-15. Harter led the Lady Hawks with 12 kills and two aces. Nolte added five kills and an ace, while Crosby had three kills and an ace. Both Wilson and Hughes had two aces and Crook had two kills.

The junior varsity had a loss against Beaufort Academy in two sets 33-31 and 25-19. Taylor Tomedolskey had five kills and two aces in the match to lead the JV team. Jordan Slocum had four aces, while Bailee Stanley had three kills and two aces. Caroline Kinard had two kills and two aces and Mary Carter had two kills. Kayla Banks had an ace and Kaylee Warren had a kill.