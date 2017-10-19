Court Reports | The Press and Standard

Chantel M. Grant, 22, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit an education lottery act offense when she appeared in General Sessions Court in the Colleton County Courthouse this week.

Grant was charged with conspiring with another defendant on March 26 to collect the $10,000 prize on a instant lottery ticket stolen from the Exxon station at 1107 N. Jefferies Blvd.

After hearing the guilty plea, Fourteenth Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner used the state’s Youthful Offender Act to give her a suspended five-year sentence and then ordered her to spend two years on probation.

• Deontay George, 20, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of strong-armed robbery, was ordered to serve three years of a seven-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

• James E. Carter III, 52, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of habitual traffic offender, was ordered to serve 90 days of a five-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

• Gearenne Agostino, 21, of Riverdale, Ga., pled guilty to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended five-year term under the Youthful Offender Act and ordered to spend five years on probation.

• Christopher Morris, 34, of Summerville, pled guilty to a charge of grand larceny, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for five years.

• Christopher Brinson, 36, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of receiving stolen goods, was given a suspended three-year jail term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for four years.

• Ronald Carrigg, 34, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of possession of meth and was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and three years probation.

•James Gunter, 28, of Reevesville, pled guilty to a charge of taking a vehicle without permission, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for time served and one year on probation.

• Vernon Yates, 49, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of pointing a firearm at a person and was sentenced to time served.