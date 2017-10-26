Court Report | The Press and Standard

A drug possession guilty plea will send Jamie Crosby, 37, of Walterboro, to prison.

Crosby pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week. After hearing Crosby’s plea, 14th Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Crosby to spend 18 months in prison.

• Albert L. Patrick, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.

• William Thigpen, 30, of Ladson, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was fined $100 and costs.