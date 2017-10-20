County Council makes a deal or two at last meeting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 11:25 am

Land deals between Colleton County, Walterboro and Edisto Beach were finalized during county council’s regular meeting Oct. 3.

A public hearing preceded the council’s vote to sell the county parking lot in the 100 block of South Jefferies Boulevard to the City of Walterboro. The ordinance giving council approval also authorizes the city and county to end their shared ownership of the abandoned Atlantic Coastline Railroad line.

The city wants to purchase the two-acre parking lot for $100,000. It would remain a parking lot, but the city wanted to assume ownership because the parking lot is adjacent to the building the city plans to turn into the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Discovery Center.

When the proposal was first made to county council, Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari explained that having the city own the parking lot will give the city more flexibility in the design work for the Discovery Center.

The provision of the ordinance concerning the abandoned rail line is a bid to cut away some red tape. That joint ownership, Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin explained when the ordinance was introduced, has made it cumbersome and time consuming to address issues concerning the abandoned rail property.

Whenever an issue or request comes up, it would first have to be presented to the railroad commission composed of city and county officials. After the commission comes up with its recommendation, the question had to be approved legislatively by both the city and county councils.

Under the new plan, Colleton County will have sole ownership of the portions of the abandoned rail line in the unincorporated portions of the county, and Walterboro will have sole ownership of the abandoned rail line within the city limits.

The second intergovernmental ordinance given a public hearing and passage at the county council session helps Edisto Beach officials with the plan to improve the town’s water system. The ordinance gives Edisto Beach an access easement to a county-owned property at 3002 Lee St.

The easement will allow Edisto Beach officials to install a new well on the property as part of the town’s plan to construct a reverse osmosis water system to improve water quality and quantity.

n An amendment to another intergovernmental agreement, this one between Charleston and Colleton counties that governs the Joint County Industrial Park in Charleston County, was given a second reading.

The amendment would add the property slated to become the Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC facility to the property covered by the Joint County Industrial Park. It enables Charleston County to enter into a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for the new manufacturing facility.

n A first reading by title only was given to an ordinance that would authorize changes to the building and construction section of the county’s Code of Ordinances to add amended Floodplain Management regulations and adopt revised FEMA maps.

n A resolution approved by council authorized accepting three grants.

The measure accepts a $244,225 Violence Against Women grant given to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. The county had to accept the grant because the county handles monetary duties of the solicitor’s office.

The second grant, $178,539, was given to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The funds are to be used for highway safety.

The third grant, involves Colleton County Water Recreation Resource Funds provided by the Colleton County Legislative Delegation and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The grant, $52,500, goes to the county’s Capital Projects and Purchasing Department to be used in the renovation of the Chehaw Boat Landing.

n Final passage was also given to a routine ordinance that signals council’s approval of supplemental appropriations.