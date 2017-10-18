Cougars win thriller against Seahawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

For the better part of the season, the Colleton County Cougars have struggled to finish. Friday night, they conquered that obstacle with a thrilling 41-35 win over the Hilton Head Seahawks in the final seconds of the game. The Cougars played all four quarters in Hilton Head and brought home their first region win of the season, improving to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 8-AAAA.

Colleton County took a 34-28 lead in the fourth quarter when Tyrese Pressey scored on a 4-yard run (kick failed) with 9:56 left in the game. Hilton Head answered with a 19-yard pass from Collin Kaiser to Diante Richards, allowing them a 35-34 lead with 54.5 seconds on the clock.

But, the Cougars were not finished.

With 44.6 seconds on the clock, Colleton County’s Jovan Williams returned a kickoff to the 25-yard line giving the Cougars excellent field position. Senior quarterback Craig Grant hit Trakell Murray on a 13-yard touchdown pass (Campbell Pryor, kick) to give Colleton County its first region win of the season.

Shykem Chisolm scored first for Colleton County Friday evening on a 69-yard pass from Grant (Pryor, kick) in the first quarter. Hilton Head answered with a 20-yard pass to tie the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Seahawks took a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, before Grant scored on an 8-yard keeper (Pryor, kick), and Chisolm ran in a 39-yard touchdown pass (kick failed) to leave the Cougars trailing 21-20 at the half.

In third quarter action, Hilton Head scored on a 15-yard run with 4:48 left on the clock. Grant then went in the end zone on a 1-yard keeper (Williams, run) to tie the game 28-28 with 55.2 left in the quarter.

Craig Grant completed 20-39 passes for 396 yards, including three touchdowns. He rushed for 35 yards and scored twice on the ground.

Shykem Chisolm had 108 yards rushing with two touchdowns and rushed for 25 yards. Trakell Murray had four receptions for 80 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

“This was a huge win for our guys,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “This helps us toward our playoff goals and our confidence to win a hard-fought, close game.”

Colleton County, currently sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Region 8-AAAA race, will travel to face a solid Berkeley team (7-1, 3-0) Friday Oct. 20. The Stags are coming off a 23-14 win over Beaufort High School.