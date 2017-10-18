Cougars to compete in region championships | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 18, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:32 am
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County cross-country team will compete in the Region 8-AAAA Championships scheduled to be held Wednesday Oct. 18 at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston.
In the Sandhills Invitational held Saturday Oct. 14 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia, the girls’ team finished in seventh place in the Varsity Gold division.
Results for both boys and girls in the 5,000 Meter Run follows:
22:12.98 Kensley Dantzler 30th
22:15.75 Grayson Altman 32nd
22:54.63 Kayla Dantzler 43rd
23:25.40 Lauren Reynolds 55th
23:36.44 Stacey Bennett 63rd
24:30.78 Dorothy Dessoye 85th
26:32.34 Elizabeth McLaughlin 120th
30:04.84 Ashlyn Ballew 146th
37:16.00 Oliva Stephens 165th
19:32.98 Blaine Cook 69th
22:59.96 Tyler Scites 141st
23:16.67 Wyatt O’Quinn 143rd
26:11.61 Edward Bennett 188th
28:05.38 Gavin Padgett 194th
The Cougar cross-country team competed in the Darlington XC Carnival held at Darlington Middle School Saturday Oct. 7.
Results for both the boys and girls in the 5,000 Meter Run follows:
21:23.35 Abigail Altman 18th
21:37.52 Grayson Altman 23rd
22:16.28 Kayla Dantzler 31st
22:43.72 Kensley Dantzler 39th
23:33.90 Lauren Reynolds 54th
24:10.86 Stacey Bennett 6th
24:40.93 Dorothy Dessoye 81st
27:37.85 Elizabeth McLaughlin 123rd
30:24.93 Ashlyn Ballew 64th
31:03.96 Oliva Stephens 67th
19:42.55 Blaine Cook 85th
23:57.11 Tyler Scites 147th
28:42.55 Gavin Padgett 160th
