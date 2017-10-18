Cougars to compete in region championships | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:32 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County cross-country team will compete in the Region 8-AAAA Championships scheduled to be held Wednesday Oct. 18 at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston.

In the Sandhills Invitational held Saturday Oct. 14 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia, the girls’ team finished in seventh place in the Varsity Gold division.

Results for both boys and girls in the 5,000 Meter Run follows:

22:12.98 Kensley Dantzler 30th

22:15.75 Grayson Altman 32nd

22:54.63 Kayla Dantzler 43rd

23:25.40 Lauren Reynolds 55th

23:36.44 Stacey Bennett 63rd

24:30.78 Dorothy Dessoye 85th

26:32.34 Elizabeth McLaughlin 120th

30:04.84 Ashlyn Ballew 146th

37:16.00 Oliva Stephens 165th

19:32.98 Blaine Cook 69th

22:59.96 Tyler Scites 141st

23:16.67 Wyatt O’Quinn 143rd

26:11.61 Edward Bennett 188th

28:05.38 Gavin Padgett 194th

The Cougar cross-country team competed in the Darlington XC Carnival held at Darlington Middle School Saturday Oct. 7.

Results for both the boys and girls in the 5,000 Meter Run follows:

21:23.35 Abigail Altman 18th

21:37.52 Grayson Altman 23rd

22:16.28 Kayla Dantzler 31st

22:43.72 Kensley Dantzler 39th

23:33.90 Lauren Reynolds 54th

24:10.86 Stacey Bennett 6th

24:40.93 Dorothy Dessoye 81st

27:37.85 Elizabeth McLaughlin 123rd

30:24.93 Ashlyn Ballew 64th

31:03.96 Oliva Stephens 67th

19:42.55 Blaine Cook 85th

23:57.11 Tyler Scites 147th

28:42.55 Gavin Padgett 160th