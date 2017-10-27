Correy Fore | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

ROUND O – Mrs. Correy M. Fore, wife of Earl Fore, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday 10/24/2017.

Correy was born in Great Lakes, Ill., on May 27, 1952 a daughter of the late Willis Carey Moore Sr. and Mary Kathryn Shaw Moore. She was a former owner manager and salesperson at Aqua Blue Pools in Charleston, and was also the owner and operator of Hawk Haven Cattle Company in Round O. She truly loved her farm, being outdoors, and spending time with the animals she cared for. Correy was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, and she was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Round O.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Jeremy Fore (Pattie), Laura Fore Mear, and Clinton Fore (KiKi), all of West Ashley, and Russell Fore (Andrea) of Chesapeake, Va. She has one sister, Sherry M. Bridgford, of Round O, and one brother, Willis Cary Moore Jr. (Tonie) of Cooleemee, N.C. She was loved and cherished by her nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends for a celebration of her life will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m., at the family farm, 1133 Sudbury Road, Round O, SC 29474. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.