CMC presents annual employee service awards | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:54 am

“Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.” The Colleton Medical Center (CMC) Mission Statement was evident at the hospital’s annual Employee Service Awards Banquet Thursday Oct. 12 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Colleton Medical Center CEO Jimmy Hiott and Vice President of Human Resources Emily Birdsong honored 70 long-time employees of the hospital.

“I have really enjoyed my job here. I loved the patients, I love the employees, I have loved everybody. And I still love them. It was just a joy, and I know that it was God who put me in that place, because there are other places that I went. I went to Charleston, I went to Hilton Head, I went to Beaufort to look for jobs. But, it came around, and that’s when I really knew that it was God,” said retiree Gloria Peake. “I thank all of you for the opportunity to share (my talents) for as long as I did.”

“You saved my life,” said Moultrie Plowden, chairman of the CMC Board of Trustees. “During my stay here this year, staff in the ED, the Intensive Care Unit, the med/surgery floor and the rehab department took exceptional care of me. I want to thank you all.”

Ann Jonason, chief nursing officer, Adam McConnell, CFO and Sandy Bynum, VP business development, were joined at the banquet by Board of Trustees members Virginia Salley, Moultrie Plowden, Dolphus Pinckney, Barry Moore and Chris Bickley. David Nay provided the entertainment.