Christmas trees to collards: Christmas in October is today until 6, Saturday 11-6 | News | The Press and Standard

Christmas trees to collards: Christmas in October is today until 6, Saturday 11-6

CHRISTMAS IN OCTOBER is being held by the LDF School of Nursing on Friday Oct. 27 (today) from noon-6 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 28 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the intersection of Sidneys Road and Friendship Street (just past Veterans Victory House.) Activities include games and prizes, health care workshops and screenings, two fashion shows, jump castle, Storytime with Shiela Keaise, live performances, face painting and raffles. Vndors are also on site. Admission is free.