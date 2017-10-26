Chase results in charges | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:19 am

A Ridgeville man was taken into custody on multiple charges following a police chase the afternoon of Oct. 19.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office had been on the lookout for a white 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 that had been reported stolen in the Summerville area earlier in the day.

A deputy patrolling in the Cottageville area Oct. 19 about 3:45 p.m. was alerted by radio traffic that the Cottageville Police Department were pursuing a fleeing motorist on Rehoboth Road headed toward Augusta Highway.

The deputy was near Round O Road and Sidneys Road when he spotted a truck matching the description of the motor vehicle stolen in Summerville.

While the deputy was in contact with dispatch checking to see if the license plate on the truck matched the stolen vehicle, the truck driver stopped at the intersection.

Then a woman got out of the passenger side of the truck and informed the deputy that the driver told her to get out of the truck.

The driver of the truck took off with the deputy following him down Round O Road.

When the truck got to the 18800 block of Round O Road, the man jumped out of the truck and ran for the woods. The truck ran off the roadway and into a ditch.

As more deputies arrived in the area, the suspect was caught in a field off Brit Road.

The incident led to the arrest of David Council Jr., 57, of Ridgeville on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and driving while under suspension.