CCHS Tennis set to begin Lower State playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:29 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar Tennis team finished 6-6 overall and 2-6 in Region 8-AAAA last week, which was enough to earn a berth in the Lower State playoffs.

Colleton County will travel to Myrtle Beach to take on the No. 1-seeded Lady Seahawks in round one of the playoff brackets.

Colleton County had region losses against Hilton Head and Berkeley to finish out its region schedule, before earning a Senior Night win over Woodland High School on Wednesday Oct. 11.

Colleton County 0

Hilton Head 6

Oct. 3

Singles

No. 1 Emily Ruckno (HH) d. Anni Crook (CC) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Ariella Steplman (HH) d. Cami Crook (CC) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Sydney Hall (HH) d. Alicia Roberson (CC) 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 Madeleine Pollitzer (HH) d. Daryn Hooker (CC) 6-3, 6-0

No. 5 Danielle Silvan (HH) d. Taylor Virden (CC) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Pilar Kayser/Sierra Seabra (HH) d. Megan DeWitt/Madison Strickland 6-3, 6-1

Colleton County 1

Berkeley 5

Oct. 5

Singles

No. 1 Abby Cotuna (BHS) d. Anni Crook (CC) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Logan Ponce (BHS) d. Cami Crook (CC) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Shelby McCutchen (BHS) d. Alicia Roberson (CC) 6-4, 7-5

No. 4 Daryn Hooker (CC) d. Mary Neeley Jones (BHS) 7-6, 6-2

No. 5 Kennedy Yonce (BHS) d. Taylor Virden (CC) 7-6, 6-1

Doubles

Grace Lewis/Ashley Reichard (BHS) d. Megan DeWitt/Matilyn Griffin (CC) 6-1, 6-2

Colleton County 6

Woodland 0

Oct. 11

Singles

No. 1 Anni Crook (CC) d. Kimani Green (WHS) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Cami Crook (CC) d. MaKayla Cobbs (WHS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Alicia Roberson (CC) d. Kaleshia Green (WHS) 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 Daryn Hooker (CC) d. Da’Yani Perry (WHS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Taylor Virden (CC) d. Kiana Richardon (WHS) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Megan DeWitt/Madison Strickland (CC) d. Blair Floyd/Catlin Olive (WHS) 6-0, forfeit