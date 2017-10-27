CCHS holds 2017-18 National Honor Society Induction | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 10:50 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School held its National Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Wednesday Oct. 18 in the Performing Arts Center.

Seniors Campbell Pryor and Ashlyn Rawls presented the principles of the National Honor Society. Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby gave comments during the induction and the presentation of certificates was handled by teachers Louis Gluek and Madeline Brawley.

The 2016 National Honor Society candidates for induction included seniors: Ethan Bryan, Cody Dalton, Taylor Fussell, Hallie Robertson, Shelly Sechrist, Jose Hernandez, Tiffany Infinger, Gracie Pierce, Joe Sanders and Taylor Virden.

Junior candidates were: Robert Adams, James Bailey, Abigail Branch, Dyneira Brown, Jimeque Brown, Wesley Bryan, James Bunton, Lance Calcutt, Hannah Caldwell, Rylee Chandler, Cameryn Coursen, Cody Cox, Shelby Crabb, Shaleen Creel, Kensley Danzler, Kasheyonna David, Harleigh Deloach, Caroline Duffy, Alexandria Eaddy, Kar’i Edwards, Ja’Niah Francis, Tylan Gant, Caleb Grinberg, Jacob Havers, Stephanie Hooker, Marci Inabinett, Brandon Kinsey, Laura Lucas, Shornden McCloud, Elizabeth McLaughlin, Alaina Mitchell, Dalton Moore, Jackson Morelli, Megan Newton, Brian Ni, Wyatt O’Quinn, TiAsia Powell, Karrington Reed, Hermosa Sanders and India Stokes.

