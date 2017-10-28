Campbell honored at church | News | The Press and Standard

Rev. Campbell, pictured with his children, Jessica and Justin, is celebrating 13 years of service to the congregation.

The congregation of Word For Life Ministries honored their pastor, Eric J. Campbell, at a service Sunday Oct. 22 at the church. Pastor Jadon Buckner of the Walterboro Christian Center was the guest minister. Campbell is celebrating 13 years of service to the congregation.

“Actually I have been in the ministry since 1997; I began pastoring in 2004,” said Campbell. “It’s gone by quickly. I’ve accomplished much but I have learned a lot. It has truly been a process of self-identity.

“I am excited about the impact that God will allow our church to have on the people of Colleton County,” said Campbell.

“I believe we can help spiritually, socially and economically.”

Campbell and the congregation wish to invite all to services at 8 a.m. Sundays at the church, 210 Chaplin St., Walterboro.