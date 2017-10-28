Bluefield Farms celebrates 100th anniversary | News | The Press and Standard

Bluefield Farms celebrated its 100th anniversary Sunday. Owners Parker and Will Tuten and their family welcomed a large crowd to an afternoon of food, music and celebration of 100 years of Tuten family ownership.

“My grandfather bought this land – 605 acres – in 1917. He went on to accumulate a total of 2,500 acres at the time of his death in 1963,” said Parker Tuten. “Today the Tuten family still owns 1,800 acres, and we’re very proud of that.” Parker lives in the house his grandfather built in 1920. Will lives with his wife Dorcas and children, Penelope and Parker, about a half-mile down Tuten Road.

The Tuten’s guests were served barbecue, hash and chicken. Legendary bluegrass guitarist and vocalist Hank Futch sang a couple of songs and blues band, Muddy Kings provided the music.