Blue ribbon art: Local artist wins best in show | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

Landy A. Jones left the Orangeburg County Fair a winner.

The Colleton County resident entered several drawings in the fair’s art competition.

Earlier this year, he became a member of the Orangeburg League of Artists, a group of amateur and professional artists, and he decided to join the other members in the competition.

When the judging was completed, Jones was surprised.

One drawing of a youngster who appears to be climbing off the paper was given a second prize ribbon in mixed media.

Another drawing of a young girl took first prize in the professional category and was then named best of show.

It was the best in show award that surprised him. “I’d never won best in show before,” Jones said. In capturing the three ribbons, he added, “I faced some stiff competition.”

Both the winning artworks were among the pieces Jones had shown at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market in 2016, when he was the museum’s artist of the month for September.