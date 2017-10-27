Billie Varnadoe | Obituary | The Press and Standard

BILLIE VARNADOE

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Billie Dean Varnadoe, 70, of Walterboro, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017. She was the widow of Jack Kenneth Varnadoe.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Friday afternoon, October 27, 2017, at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Church Cemetery.

Born March 3, 1947 in Miami, Florida, she was a daughter of the late William Pierce Drennon and Juanita Collins Thornton. She was a retired bookkeeper for K-Mart. Mrs. Billie loved quilting, crocheting, knitting and going fishing; and always had to have her Pepsi. Most of all she will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are: her children, Brenda Lee Brasko and her husband George of Charleston, Anita Faye Covington and her husband Toby of Ruffin, and Robert Sweat, Jr. and his wife Samantha of Glen St. Mary, Florida; grandchildren, Chasidy Lynn Lawson, Richard Lamar Dugger, Jr., Amy Elise Covington, Tiffany Anne Stanfield, Joshua Bryant Sweat and Mason Wade Sweat; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Debbie Hampton and her husband Tommy of Kite, Georgia; sister-in-law, Gloria Cummings of Walterboro; brother-in-law, Raymond Varnadoe of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Marie Sweat; sister, Patricia Starling; and brother, Dennis Drennon.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.