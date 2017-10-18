Band Of Blue wins Coastal Empire Grand Championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 18, 2017 at 9:24 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue was the crowd favorite on Saturday Oct. 14 at Effingham County High School’s Coastal Empire Classic in Springfield, Ga. The Band of Blue won the 2017 CEC Grand Championship, placing first in Class AAAA and winning the Overall Best Color Guard, Overall Best Drum Major and Overall Best Horn Line.

The Band of Blue also earned superior ratings in Percussion, Drum Major, Music, Visual, and General Effect.

In Class 4A The Band of Blue won Best Musical Performance, Best General Effect and first place in 4A.

Colleton County was also named Gold Division Champions and Overall Grand Champions with a score of 94.0 of the 12 bands competing.

The band enchanted the Georgia crowd with its show “The Lost Boy.” Band Director Tom Finigan said, “We are very pleased with the results. Our hard work is paying off and it’s great for the band to be rewarded for their efforts this season. The show is really coming to life and we are adding new visuals and twists to it daily in preparing for next week’s Lower State Championships.”

Effingham County High School from Springfield, Ga., was the host band for this event. The Coastal Empire classic has been held for 36 years.

Band of Blue Drum Majors are Miriam Yale, Hunter Pinckney and Megan Newton, Band Captains are Anthony Crimley and Cody Dalton; Assistant Captains are Maria Manaeva and Shakayla Gill;

Guard Captains are Makayla Smith And Shaquaney Kelly; Percussion Captains: Curtis Nesmith and Seyvon Broughton; Woodwind Lieutenants are Cassidy Carter, Taylor Fussell and Sydney Wolfe;

Brass Lieutenants are Robert Dent, Austin Ballew and Aaron Breedlove; Guard Lieutenant is Priscilla Chapman; Percussion Lieutenants are Ryan Russell and Cheyanne Rice; Quarter Masters are Jim Bunton, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Joel Crosby, Jacob Havers, Logan Bailey, Bryan Ketchum, William Finigan and Tre Ferguson; Band Sergeants are Tylan Gant, Kevin Morales, Bailey Crosby, Deondre Way, Michaela Bennett and Willow Roberts.

The Band of Blue will perform this Saturday Oct. 21 at White Knoll High School for the South Carolina Band Directors Association Lower State Championship. The Band of Blue competes at 5:45 p.m. against 15 other Lower State bands at White Knoll High School.

For more information and directions to our upcoming contests for the Band of Blue, go to the Facebook or Twitter pages or www.bandofblue.org