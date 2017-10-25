Band headed to Lower State | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:53 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue placed 7th of 15 bands in a very competitive competition at the 2017 SCBDA 4A Lower State Championships.

Only eight bands of the 15 from the Lower State qualified for the state championships. The following schools qualified: Stratford (8), Colleton County (7), Blythewood (6), White Knoll (5), Lexington (4), North Augusta (3) Dutch Fork (2), River Bluff (1). The Band of Blue qualified with an excellent rating score of 83.65 for the state championships next week at Spring Valley High School. The Band of Blue will play after 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Spring Valley High School at Harry Parone Stadium in Columbia.

“The Band of Blue gave a great performance and only seven points tseparated the top seven placings. Scores were separated by mere tenths of points between the competing bands. Only 1.75 divided the 3rd place band and 7th place,” said Band Director Tom Finigan.

“So many of the bands tonight were stacked within tenths of points. It comes down to the little things to separate you from the pack. We will be working on dotting all of the “I’s’ crossing all of the “T’s” this week in preparation for state,” Finigan said. “The Band of Blue Booster Club and all of the Band of Blue Supporters were awesome today. Our parents do it all! Our boosters work so hard — they support us like no other program in the state. There were a lot of Band of Blue fans in the stands today. We won over the crowd and it was good to see people enjoy our show. Our performance was good but we can still do it better. We are aiming for a top 10 ranking this year.”

The Band of Blue has started its annual Fruit Sale. They are also selling Simply Sheets Bed Linens and will have a Mattress Sale Fundraiser on Nov. 4. Contact any band member or band booster to place an order.

This week October 22-28 is Band of Blue Week! Please remember to send all flowers and gifts to the band room before 11 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 26. Parents will decorate the band room and have signs leading out of Walterboro all the way to state.

For more information, to donate or help the Band of Blue contact Jamie Bunton at 843-909-4228 or Tom Finigan at 843-782-0034.

For more information about the Band of Blue follow on Facebook or Twitter or Instagram or go to www.bandofblue.org.