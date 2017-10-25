Altman, Dantzler earn All-Region honors | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 25, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:37 am
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
Cougar Cross-Country participated in the SCHSL Region 8-AAAA Championships held Wednesday Oct. 18 at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston. Grayson Altman and Kensley Dantzler both finished in the top 12, earning All-Region recognition.
The varsity girls’ team finished in third place (78) behind No. 1 Hilton Head (19) and No. 2 Cane Bay (68). The varsity boys’ team finished fifth (150) behind No. 1 Hilton Head (37), No. 2 Beaufort (44), No. 3 Cane Bay (68) and No. 4 Berkeley (77).
Colleton County will participate in the Lower-State Championships scheduled for Saturday Oct. 28 in Darlington, from which the top seven advance to the SCHSL State Championships to be held November 4 in Columbia.
Results from the SCHSL Region 8-AAAA Championships are as follows:
21:50.07 Grayson Altman 8th
22:16.10 Kensley Dantzler 11th
22:20.23 Kayla Dantzler 13th
23:40.87 Lauren Reynolds 22nd
24:54.80 Stacey Bennett 28th
25:33.16 Dorothy Dessoye 34th
26:41.21 Elizabeth McLaughlin 38th
29:09.37 Ashlyn Ballew 46th
34:36.19 Oliva Stephens 49th
41:05.05 Ashley Reid 50th
19:54.97 Blaine Cook 27th
22:03.29 Wyatt O’Quinn 43rd
24:40.04 Tyler Scites 53rd
25:33.71 Edward Bennett 54th
28:05.43 Gavin Padgett 58th
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.