Altman, Dantzler earn All-Region honors | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: October 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Cougar Cross-Country participated in the SCHSL Region 8-AAAA Championships held Wednesday Oct. 18 at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston. Grayson Altman and Kensley Dantzler both finished in the top 12, earning All-Region recognition.

The varsity girls’ team finished in third place (78) behind No. 1 Hilton Head (19) and No. 2 Cane Bay (68). The varsity boys’ team finished fifth (150) behind No. 1 Hilton Head (37), No. 2 Beaufort (44), No. 3 Cane Bay (68) and No. 4 Berkeley (77).

Colleton County will participate in the Lower-State Championships scheduled for Saturday Oct. 28 in Darlington, from which the top seven advance to the SCHSL State Championships to be held November 4 in Columbia.

Results from the SCHSL Region 8-AAAA Championships are as follows:

21:50.07 Grayson Altman 8th

22:16.10 Kensley Dantzler 11th

22:20.23 Kayla Dantzler 13th

23:40.87 Lauren Reynolds 22nd

24:54.80 Stacey Bennett 28th

25:33.16 Dorothy Dessoye 34th

26:41.21 Elizabeth McLaughlin 38th

29:09.37 Ashlyn Ballew 46th

34:36.19 Oliva Stephens 49th

41:05.05 Ashley Reid 50th

19:54.97 Blaine Cook 27th

22:03.29 Wyatt O’Quinn 43rd

24:40.04 Tyler Scites 53rd

25:33.71 Edward Bennett 54th

28:05.43 Gavin Padgett 58th