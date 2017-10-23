All after-school events cancelled this afternoon | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | October 23, 2017 12:42 pm
Due to the potential of severe weather forecast for the area this afternoon, all after-school events and meetings have been cancelled for the Colleton County School District.
