Walterboro man injured when car hits tree | News | The Press and Standard

Walterboro man injured when car hits tree

A 27-year-old Walterboro man was critically injured in a high-speed single-car wreck in the 1000 block of South Jefferies Blvd. by Live Oak Cemetery Saturday Sept. 16 at 6:38 a.m.

The southbound 2005 Honda left the roadway and struck two large oak trees. The impact caused heavy damage to the small car. Walterboro Police Officers found the driver unconscious in the car.

An ambulane arrived minutes later and extricated the man with full spinal precautions. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was in critical condition. A medical helicopter was requested, but declined the flight due to fog. The ambulance transported the man to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center with additional firefighter-paramedics onboard to assist with patient care.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the crash.