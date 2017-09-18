Mendel Smith, Jr. | Obituary | The Press and Standard

MENDEL SMITH, JR.

Care of Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, Inc.

Mendel Lockwood Smith Jr. passed away on Tuesday September 05, 2017. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Alma (Sissy) Chaplin Smith and one son Perry Chaplin Smith Sr., his wife Terri Lynn Crosby Smith as well as two grandchildren, Perry Chaplin (Chap) Smith, Jr., (predeceased) granddaughter Calista Lynn Smith.

Mendel was born on March 03, 1935 in Cottageville to Mendel Lockwood Smith Sr. and Marjorie Perry Smith.

He graduated Walterboro High School in 1953. In 1955 he enlisted in the Army, with his command being in Fort Bragg North Carolina. He served with the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division as a Med AidMan, where he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge, Marksman Medal.

Upon returning home from his military service, he worked for Ashepoo Lumber Company for a short period of time and then took a position with Westvaco of Charleston, where he was employed for forty plus years. During this time he earned his degree in Civil Engineering thru the VA Bill. In 1976 the family moved to Jacksonboro from Charleston.

Upon retiring from Westvaco, he became the rural route carrier for The Post and Courier. Not long following he became Manager of Airy Hall Plantation. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of the Ancient Freemasons of SC, was an avid outdoorsman, an enthusiastic sports player and fan. Mendel was an active member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church serving in numerous positions thru out his life. Mendel served as the Volunteer Fire Chief with the Jacksonboro Fire Department, volunteered, supported and participated with the Coastal Electric Cooperative and the Annual Meeting. He was also passionately involved in county wide politics and concerns. Surviving is a brother David L (Jack) Smith and a sister Patricia Queen. Predeceased by twin sister Carey Justice, and brother Rhett Smith. Numerous nieces and nephews.

An Honorary service will be held at Jacksonboro Baptist Church, 14749 Charleston Hwy, Jacksonboro, SC on Sunday the 24th of September at 1:00 in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to The Calista Lynn Smith Educational Endowment, 4677 Lowcountry Hwy., Yemassee, SC 29945.