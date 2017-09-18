Man shot on Hampton Street Saturday night | News | The Press and Standard

A 49-year-old Ravenel man was critically injured in a shooting incident Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Hampton Street.

9-1-1 was notified at 8:57 p.m. after then man ran to the Orange Convenience store for help. Fire-Rescue Car 112 was near the location and arrived about one minute after the dispatch. The patient was found near the front door of the store, bleeding profusely from the right upper arm. A large amount of blood was in the parking lot, but the patient had run to that location from the actual scene.

The man’s wounds were quickly bandaged, but he continued to bleed heavily until a tourniquet was applied. When an ambulance arrived, the patient whose condition deteriorated, was loaded and multiple IV’s were established. The C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter was placed on standby and the patient was rapidly transported to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center with additional firefighter-paramedics onboard to assist with patient care. He was quickly transferred to the flight crew and flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and has a suspect in custody.