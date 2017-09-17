Let rejection be your motivation | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: September 13, 2017 at 11:37 am

In life, everyone is not going to accept you for who you are, and sometimes won’t accept what you have to offer. Some of us let that become a stopping point for us. We sometimes “crawl into a corner” and never try again. Some of us get upset with the world and feel that everyone is going to treat us the same, so why try?

However, that is not always the case. If we want to be accepted or have others to accept what we have to offer, we have “to keep on keeping on.” Jesus said in John 15:18 (ESV), “If the world hates you, know that it has hated Me before it hated you.” Therefore, Jesus prepared us for rejection.

It is a fact of life, so we have to prepare ourselves to be ready for it whenever it comes. Maybe there is a young lady out there who a young man has been wanting to date. He finally gets enough nerve to approach her with a lovely dozen of red roses and a nice box of fine chocolates. When he makes that advance, she responds, “How thoughtful of you, but I’m not interested.” Talking about being crushed! She keeps walking, and inside and on his face, he experiences feelings of an emotional letdown.

He can do one of two things: let her rejection be his motivation to continue his pursuit of her, or accept her rejection, bow his head in despair, and give up on finding the girl of his dreams. Hey, there’s a “Ruth” somewhere out there just waiting for her “Boaz” to come along!

When times such as these come, remember what the Word tells us in Psalm 37:4 (ESV): “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

Whenever rejection comes, we have to remember what happened to Jesus as He walked this earth “…about [His] Father’s business.” Let’s take a look at some verses that explain His treatment by this world, yet He continued the “mission.” According to Isaiah 53:3 (ESV), “He was despised and rejected by men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief; and as one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not.” In Luke 10:16 (ESV) Jesus warns, “The one who hears you hears me, and the one who rejects you rejects me, and the one who rejects me rejects him who sent me.”

Further, according to John 18:36 (ESV), “Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world.’”

Therefore, when you share the love of Jesus with others, some are going to reject you, but you must be prepared to turn this rejection into motivation to continue witnessing what you have found in His love, and that there is no love greater than His.

Rejection doesn’t have to be the end. It can be the beginning of something greater. Do you know someone who has had some feelings of rejection lately? If so, then share the Scriptures with them that I have shared with you. Further, add this brief illustration about “Colonel Sanders”:

“Once, there was an older man, who was broke, living in a tiny house and owned a beat up car. He was living off $99 worth of social security checks. At 65 years of age, he decided things had to change. So he thought about what he had to offer.

“His friends raved about his chicken recipe. He decided that this was his best shot at making a change. He left Kentucky and traveled to different states to try to sell his recipe. He told restaurant owners that he had a mouthwatering chicken recipe. He offered the recipe to them for free, just asking for a small percentage on the items sold. Sounds like a good deal, right?

“Unfortunately, not to most of the restaurants. He heard ‘NO’ over 1,000 times. Even after all of those rejections, he didn’t give up. He believed his chicken recipe was something special. He got rejected 1,009 times before he heard his first ‘YES.’

“With that one success Colonel Hartland Sanders changed the way Americans eat chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, was born. Remember, never give up, and always believe in yourself in spite of rejection.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)