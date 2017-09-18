Lady Sox travel ball tryouts this Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Lady Sox 8u travel ball team wants you!

Tryouts will be held this Saturday Sept. 23 starting at 12 p.m. at the ACE Basin Recreational fields in Walterboro.

For more information please contact: Head Coach: Kenny (843) 542-4068 Assistant Coach: Josh (843) 494-1275 Assistant Coach: JW (843) 898-3426