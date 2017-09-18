Ida Mae Crosby | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | September 18, 2017 1:25 pm
IDA MAE CROSBY
Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Ida Mae Crosby, 94, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Trident Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Ira Lewis Risher and Ella Donnie Langdale Risher.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Evergreen Christian Church Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro.
