Five injured, one ejected in Hampton Street wreck | News | The Press and Standard

Five people were injured in a two-car wreck Sunday Sept. 17 at 4:24 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling east on Charleston Highway when the collision occurred. A Jeep Cherokee collided with the back of a small Chevrolet passenger car, then overturned in the ditch, ejecting the 18-year-old driver. The teenager struck a tree and received multiple traumatic injuries.

Bystanders were assisting the boy when first responders arrived. Firefighter-paramedics found the teen semi-conscious and quickly extricated him from the ditch. Two additional Fire-Rescue ambulances were assigned to the incident.

Both occupants of the Cherokee were transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston with additional personnel on board to assist with patient care.

Three occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Sheriff’s deputies assisted with traffic control on the busy highway.