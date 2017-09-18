Enter to win free Clemson or Carolina tickets and other prizes | News | The Press and Standard

The Future Scholar 529 College Savings plan is giving you something to holler about! State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced today the privately funded Future Scholar Holler Facebook Sweepstakes, which will award lucky Clemson University and University of South Carolina football fans game tickets, memorabilia signed by the coaches and $529 in Future Scholar college savings.

From today until October 20, parents are invited to enter the sweepstakes by posting a public photo to their personal Facebook page of their child or family decked out in USC or Clemson gear with the hashtag “#FutureScholarHoller.” One fan from each school will be randomly selected to win a prize pack and a $529 Future Scholar contribution.

“The Future Scholar Holler Sweepstakes celebrates our State’s fun football traditions while highlighting the importance of saving for college with a Future Scholar 529 plan,” said Treasurer Loftis. “Whether they holler for Clemson or Carolina, I hope parents and kids will get excited about college and start planning now to make a college education less of a financial burden in the future.”

Winners will receive a $529 Future Scholar contribution presented by Treasurer Loftis on-field before kickoff at the specified games. In addition, winners will receive one of the following prize packs:

Clemson University:

Four tickets to Clemson-Citadel game on Saturday Nov. 18 at the Clemson Memorial Stadium

One item signed by head coach Dabo Swinney

A tour of the stadium (approximately 3 hours before kickoff)

University of South Carolina:

Four tickets to USC-Florida game on Saturday Nov. 11 at the Williams-Brice Stadium

One item signed by head coach Will Muschamp

Four pregame sideline passes

Entrants must be the parent or guardian of a current or potential Future Scholar beneficiary, who must be a legal resident of South Carolina under the age of 18 (infants to high school seniors). There is a limit of one entry per participant, and participants must “like” the Office of South Carolina State Treasurer’s official Facebook page to qualify. Winners will be announced on Facebook on October 23. No state funds are used for this sweepstakes, in the marketing of this sweepstakes or Future Scholar.

For a complete list of sweepstakes rules and guidelines, visit: www.futurescholar.com/holler

About Future Scholar

Future Scholar is South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan. It is administered through the State Treasurer’s Office. For more information, visit FutureScholar.com or follow @SCStateTreasurer on Facebook.