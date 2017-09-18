CMC employees weather the storm | News | The Press and Standard

As neighbors were evacuating last week ahead of Hurricane Irma, the team at Colleton Medical Center was activating long-established disaster protocols and preparing to respond to the emergency needs of neighbors across the Lowcountry.

“I’m so proud of our nurses, staff and physicians who maintained all of services throughout Hurricane Irma in order to serve the needs of our neighbors,” said Jimmy Hiott, chief executive officer at Colleton Medical Center. “We are incredibly fortunate to have a team that demonstrates such a wonderful level of teamwork and compassion. They demonstrate this dedication and commitment every day, but even more so during weeks like this when they work long hours and cover extra shifts in order to ensure that our community is well cared for. I’m deeply grateful for their care and commitment to our mission of serving our community.”

During this weather and recovery event, here are key facts about service at Colleton Medical Center:

• Throughout the storm the ER and hospital remained open to serve existing patients, but also the emergency needs of the community.

• In addition, CMC was able to maintain all surgical and outpatient procedures to ensure that the community received this critical care as scheduled.

• Physician practices closed on Monday and delayed those appointments. All patients were contacted in advance for their safety and all appointments were rescheduled.

• CMC treated 24 evacuees and provided shelter for these patients during the storm.

As part of regular disaster management protocols, in advance and during the storm, the hospital:

• Communicated with local and state emergency planning organizations and HCA Healthcare’s emergency preparedness team in Nashville to ensure resources were available and in place well in advance of the storm and supplemented as needed during and following the storm.

• Received multiple weather briefings a day so that they could quickly adjust to changing storm dynamics.

• Secured additional food, water, medication, generators, security and staffing to help ensure the ability to continue to care for patients and provide for the well-being of caregivers during and after the storm.

• Coordinated with other hospital providers across the community, state and region.

• Transitioned unneeded resources down to sister hospitals in South and West Florida where they were most needed.