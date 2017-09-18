Charles John Miley, III | Obituary | The Press and Standard

CHARLES JOHN MILEY, III

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

BEAUFORT – Mr. Charles John Miley, III, known by all as “Johnny”, age 75, of Beaufort, entered into eternal rest following an extended illness Monday morning, September 11, 2017, with his family at his side. He was a son of the late Charles John Miley, Jr., and the late Mary Alice Deer Miley

Funeral services were held 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, from Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort. Mr. Miley was laid to rest during a family ceremony.