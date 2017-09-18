Charles John Miley, III | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | September 18, 2017 1:27 pm
CHARLES JOHN MILEY, III
Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
BEAUFORT – Mr. Charles John Miley, III, known by all as “Johnny”, age 75, of Beaufort, entered into eternal rest following an extended illness Monday morning, September 11, 2017, with his family at his side. He was a son of the late Charles John Miley, Jr., and the late Mary Alice Deer Miley
Funeral services were held 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, from Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort. Mr. Miley was laid to rest during a family ceremony.
