Woman shot to death on Twin Oaks Lane | Crime | The Press and Standard

A 24-year-old Walterboro woman was shot and killed at her residence Wednesday evening.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Tahara Crosby, 24, of 25 Twin Oaks Lane was pronounced dead at her residence Wednesday at 9:50 p.m., approximately one hour after members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home.

Harvey said the woman had been shot but will not have any more details about the death until after an autopsy at the forensic unit of Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston today.

According to Harvey, Crosby was found dead on the floor of her kitchen.

Wednesday at 8:55 p.m., Colleton County Dispatch received a 911 call from the residence reporting the shooting.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working the scene as a homicide.