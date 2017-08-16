Woman injured in Augusta Highway wreck | News | The Press and Standard

An adult female was injured in a single-car wreck in front of 19461 Augusta Hwy. east of Sidneys Road Friday afternoon Aug. 11.

At 6:34 p.m., 9-1-1 received several reports that a small car left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck several trees.

Firefighter-paramedics arrived to find a Honda Civic against two trees with the female driver trapped inside. It appeared the westbound car left the wet highway and skidded sideways, then struck the trees on the eastbound side of the road.

The woman was conscious and suffered multiple non-life threatening injuries. Crews entered the car to treat the patient’s injuries, while other personnel deployed hydraulic cutters to remove the roof and a hydraulic spreader to open the driver’s door to free the patient.

She was extricated with full spinal precautions, then transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.