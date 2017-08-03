Woman gets prison term for robbery charge | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:03 am

A Walterboro woman was sentenced to five years in prison after she pled guilty when she appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court this week.

Samantha Stewart, 26, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of strong-armed robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison by Visiting Circuit Court Judge Doyet A. Early. She was given credit for 192 days spent in custody.

Stewart and an accomplice had been charged with using a handgun to steal a woman’s purse on Jan. 19,

• Michael D. Brownlee, 39, of Cottageville pled guilty to a burglary charge, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 69 days.

Brownlee also pled guilty to a drug possession charge and was given a concurrent 18-month prison term.

• William Marcum, 54, of Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty to two charges of forgery, was given two suspended five-year prison terms and placed on probation for three years.

• Julie L. Roberson, 30, of Summerville, pled guilty to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for three years.

• Damien R Brown, 36, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended five-year prison term and placed on probation for five years.

• Ryan M. Williams, 25, of Jacksonboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of crack cocaine, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for 169 days and was placed on probation for three years.

• John H. Gerhold, 31, of Awendaw, pled guilty to a charge of possession of heroin, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for 92 days spent in custody and was placed on probation for 18 months.

• David Lee Owens, 46, of Walterboro, pled guilty to financial transaction card fraud, was given a suspended one-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Amanda Difino, 33, of Orangeburg, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended one-year prison term and paced on probation for six months.