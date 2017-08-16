Woman charged in fatal Red Oak crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:20 am

A Cottageville woman was killed in a one-car crash in the Cottageville area in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 and a Ridgeville woman has been charged in connection with the wreck.

Colleton County Deputy Coroner Richard Carter reports that Jennifer Loren Muckenfuss, 29, of 384 Mulberry Lane in Cottageville was pronounced dead Aug. 12 at 2:38 a.m. in the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

Carter said that she will undergo an autopsy at the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials reported that the accident occurred Aug. 12 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Red Oak Road near Rebel Lane.

The car had been traveling east on Red Oak Lane when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Investigators determined that the driver of the wrecked vehicle left the crash site. Makayla Creel, 23, of Ridgeville was located and faces charges of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of a crash.

She is being held in Colleton County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

The accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol’s MAIT unit.