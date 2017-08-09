WCIV focuses on Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard

Charleston Channel 4’s Lowcountry Live set up shop at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market Aug. 3 to give their viewers a taste of Walterboro.

Erin Kienzle and Tom Crawford took turns interviewing local residents about five facets of life in Walterboro from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the remote broadcast.

The remote broadcast was originally planned for the Waterfall Plaza, but the threat of rain sent the cast and crew to the Farmers Market patio.

Kienzle and Crawford learned about Colleton Medical Center from CEO Jimmy Hiott and Drena Hazel, a registered nurse at the medical center.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young and Lowcountry Regional Airport Manager Tommy Rowe talked about the airport operations and plans.

The programs and operations of the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market were detailed by Director Matt Mardell.

USC Salkehatchie Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Dr. Aaron Ard discussed the work of the local campus.

The South Carolina Artisans Center had the spotlight on its operation by Director Gail Doggette and Holly Mardell.

“I was very pleased at the positive image we were able to give Walterboro by describing our individual organizations,” Walterboro Tourism Director Michelle Strickland said. “For example, we talked a lot about the warm and friendly feeling our small town gives residents and visitors, but we still showed that we are ‘up and coming’ by highlighting all the projects we have underway — with the airport renovation, artisans center re-branding and discovery center project all mentioned, among others.”

Local group the Muddy Kings provided the musical accompaniment that led into the commercial breaks.