War Hawks scrimmage at Pinewood Prep | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:38 am

Hawks open at home on August 18.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton Prep War Hawks traveled to Pinewood Prep on Saturday morning to participate in a three-way scrimmage against the SCISA AAA Panthers and SCHSL Region V-A Branchville.

“Thanks to everyone who made to the trip to Pinewood for the scrimmage,” said Coach Rob Gorrell.

“There were lots of coaching points to take away, but an awesome effort from our guys and a lot of positives to take away too. The scrimmage had a lot of positives to take out of it. We held our own with two tough teams.

“I was very pleased with our defense, especially the play of our secondary,” added Gorrell.

“Our defensive line made some great plays too. Offensively, we struggled with the wet conditions. That is no excuse — we have a lot to clean up offensively — but overall, I am pleased with the effort.

“Jason Dennis made some plays at defensive end,” he said. “Josh Crosby ran the ball hard and Cameron Hiers had a 50-yard touchdown reception from Fisher Jackson.”

The War Hawks will next participate in the Columbia Sertoma, being held Saturday Aug. 12, where they will face SCHSL Region II-AAA opponent Eau Claire High School.

In the season opener, Colleton Prep will host Charlotte Latin School Friday Aug. 18.