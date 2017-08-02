War Hawks have productive first days of fall practice | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawk football team opened fall practice last Thursday July 27 with a goal of being somewhere familiar come mid-November — at the SCISA Class A State Title game.

The War Hawks are coming off a successful 2016 campaign in which they finished 8-1 in the regular season and 5-0 in Region II-A, capturing the region title. Colleton Prep went on to win two playoff games advancing to the SCISA Class A State Championship, where they fell at the hands of Dillon Christian and took home the runner-up title.

“The first few days have been very good,” said Coach Rob Gorrell, who returns as the War Hawks’ head football coach for the third year. “We have had a productive four days of practice. We are very pleased with the work our offensive and defensive lines are putting in. Our skill guys on both sides of the ball have been doing a good job listening and learning new techniques at different positions. We’ve been moving some guys around to see what gives us the best chance to win ball games, and now those guys are starting to settle in at their new roles.”

Colleton Prep will begin preseason football Saturday Aug. 5 in a scrimmage against Branchville High School to be played at Pinewood Prep in Summerville at 9 a.m. The War Hawks will next participate in the Columbia Sertoma on Saturday Aug. 12, where they will face SCHSL Region II-AAA opponent Eau Claire High School.

In the season opener, Colleton Prep will host Charlotte Latin School Friday Aug. 18.

