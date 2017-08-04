Two suspects in chase turn themselves in | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 4, 2017 7:46 am
On Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m., Donell Stephens 25, and Juan R. Rivera 20, who were wanted in reference to the vehicle chase that occurred in Walterboro, on Aug, 1, have turned themselves in to authorities at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Stephens and Rivera are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday.
