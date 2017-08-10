Two others shot on Gadsden Loop last night | News | The Press and Standard

On Aug. 9 at 11:28 p.m., Colleton County Dispatch received a 911 call from 805 Gadsden Loop in reference to a shooting.

The first deputy arrived on scene at 11:35 p.m. and found one female with a gunshot wound to the hand. She was transported by medical personnel to Colleton County Medical Center.

A second gunshot victim was taken to CMC by personal vehicle.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working the crime scene.

No further information is available at this time.