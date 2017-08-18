Two charged with homicide by child abuse | News | The Press and Standard

On Aug. 17 at 6 p.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested Kasiem Rashawn Stephens, 24, and Francesca Michelle Shuler, 25, of 34 Novits Nook Ct. in Walterboro, charged with homicide by child abuse for the death of Shuler’s 4-year old-child.

On Thursday about 1:30 p.m., Shuler and Stephens, who is her boyfriend, brought the child to the emergency room at Colleton County Medical Center. The child was unco nscious and unresponsive and was in cardiac arrest. Medical personnel administered medical aid, but the child was pronounced deceased.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with detectives responded and considered the case suspicious. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims/Child Fatality Unit was notified and responded to assist in the investigation at the request of Sheriff R. A. Strickland.

Stephens and Shuler are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Bond court is set for Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.