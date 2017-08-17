Traffic stop results in arrests | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:45 am

A Walterboro woman and a Yemassee man were arrested on drug charges in Yemassee following a traffic stop the afternoon of Aug 10.

Yemassee Police Department officers were working speed enforcement on Interstate 95 Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m. when they pulled over an alleged speeder. A computer check of the driver, Tremain Terry, 24, of Yemassee, determined that he was under a license suspension and took him into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly found 80 units of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy or Molly) and 27 grams of crack cocaine.

Terry and the vehicle’s female passenger, Kamera Cox, 28, of Walterboro, were then arrested on trafficking in MDMA and trafficking in crack cocaine and taken to the Hampton County Detention Center.