Townsend, McMillan chosen CCHS assistant principals | News | The Press and Standard

Townsend, McMillan chosen CCHS assistant principals

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday Aug. 8 at a special called meeting to accept the two following recommendations for administrative positions presented by Franklin L. Foster, EdD, superintendent, for the 2017-18 school year:

• Lauren Townsend, Assistant Principal, Colleton County High School – Townsend is currently serving as a teacher at Colleton County High School and has been employed with the district for 10 years. She has served as a teacher and in other leadership capacities at the school. Townsend holds a bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace University and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

• Stephen McMillan, Assistant Principal, Colleton County High School – McMillan has been an educator for seven years. He has served as a teacher, interventionist and coach. McMillan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from Concordia University.